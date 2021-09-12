To the editor: Rohloff Road looks like an IED exploded, and you need a humvee to reach the Curry Corner post office.
This is no way for a supposedly first-world country to do business. But a second-rate, third-world community is our fate when various borough candidates want to lower government and taxes to the “absolute minimum” characterizing anarchistic, warlord realms.
Feel free to follow the goat trail of neglect and abandonment I discovered. The post office can’t maintain a local road; the borough can’t tax a federal institution; neither the state, nor the borough has the jurisdiction or money; and the locals would be crazy to form a road maintenance commission because they’d be subsidizing all the non-resident postal patrons. Oh, the irony when a proud, local, rugged, self-reliant option self-aborts because it’s evil socialism.
And you thought Afghanistan was a crazy-quilt of fiefdoms fraught with unsolvable conflicts?
So, here’s my challenge. The first borough assembly incumbent or candidate who actually does something constructive to remedy this result of strangling a basic feature of a civilized society (enough taxes for decent roads) gets my vote.
While on the subject, I’m rooting for the proposed boost to the fuel tax so DOT is adequately funded. This will help reverse looming medievalism, courtesy of CAVE (Citizens Against Virtually Everything) and cover the cheat I saw at Farmer’s Loop pumping heating oil into his diesel pickup.
“Reducing taxes to an absolute minimum” and a certain license plate are both burned into my memory.
Rick Hoegberg, Fairbanks