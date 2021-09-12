You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goat trail

  • Comments

To the editor: Rohloff Road looks like an IED exploded, and you need a humvee to reach the Curry Corner post office.

This is no way for a supposedly first-world country to do business. But a second-rate, third-world community is our fate when various borough candidates want to lower government and taxes to the “absolute minimum” characterizing anarchistic, warlord realms.

Feel free to follow the goat trail of neglect and abandonment I discovered. The post office can’t maintain a local road; the borough can’t tax a federal institution; neither the state, nor the borough has the jurisdiction or money; and the locals would be crazy to form a road maintenance commission because they’d be subsidizing all the non-resident postal patrons. Oh, the irony when a proud, local, rugged, self-reliant option self-aborts because it’s evil socialism.

And you thought Afghanistan was a crazy-quilt of fiefdoms fraught with unsolvable conflicts?

So, here’s my challenge. The first borough assembly incumbent or candidate who actually does something constructive to remedy this result of strangling a basic feature of a civilized society (enough taxes for decent roads) gets my vote.

While on the subject, I’m rooting for the proposed boost to the fuel tax so DOT is adequately funded. This will help reverse looming medievalism, courtesy of CAVE (Citizens Against Virtually Everything) and cover the cheat I saw at Farmer’s Loop pumping heating oil into his diesel pickup.

“Reducing taxes to an absolute minimum” and a certain license plate are both burned into my memory.

Rick Hoegberg, Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.