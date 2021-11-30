Global predictions

To the editor: I saw on the news that the Russians have been putting massive amounts of troops on the Ukraine border, all ready for immediate action.
What is going on here is after the Olympics, China is going to take over Taiwan. China says that it can take over Taiwan in a matter of hours. All of the world will be watching that. Russia will quickly move into Ukraine while the world is looking the other way at the China/Taiwan situation. China will give Hunter Biden another $10 million for consulting fees. Then when China takes over Taiwan, Joe Biden will look the other way saying that this is an Asian affair. Joe Biden will give a strongly worded letter saying that China is naughty for taking over Taiwan. And that will be all the response there will be from Joe Biden. Russia knows that Surrender Joe will do nothing about Russia taking over the Ukraine.
I think that the next country Russia will take over will be East Germany or Poland. Again, Joe Biden will do nothing about this because he is too weak to respond. Russia and China know that now is the time to start taking over these countries because no one is going to do anything about it.
Joe Biden will be in office three more years. In three years, the world will look completely different than it does now.
