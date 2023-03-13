Global?! Nah, it's Alaska USA

To the editor: Alaska USA Federal Credit Union’s CEO recently announced they are changing the name to Global Credit Union.
What an incredibly stupid idea. How many millions of dollars will it cost the members to change every printed item, building logo, lobby monikers and clothing in each branch? Will this actually lead to better service for the customer? How will this help every individual who identifies with Alaska USA? I have been a member for almost 50 years. This truly is a moronic move.
Every member of the credit union relates to the Alaska USA logo. I became a member while stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base back in the 70s. I can still to this day remember walking into the lobby and being greeted by a customer service agent. A quote from your web page: “We’re committed to supporting the people and organizations that work to improve our communities.” How are you improving our community by tossing Alaska to the wind and going with “Global”?
I would be willing to bet that every military member who opened an account while stationed in Alaska still reflects back to their time spent in this great state, when they receive an email, letter or document with Alaska USA printed on it.
“Global,” seriously? How generic! This would be like Alaska Airlines renaming to “Global” and stripping off their universally recognized tail logo. Or Coca-Cola changing their formula only to realize they were losing millions and reverted back to the original formula.
As a customer I am very disheartened by this move. What other types of blunders are set for the future if you think a name change is really setting us up for the future. Stupid, stupid, STUPID!
Say no to “Global,” forever “Alaska USA”!