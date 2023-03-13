 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Global?! Nah, it's Alaska USA

To the editor: Alaska USA Federal Credit Union’s CEO recently announced they are changing the name to Global Credit Union.

What an incredibly stupid idea. How many millions of dollars will it cost the members to change every printed item, building logo, lobby monikers and clothing in each branch? Will this actually lead to better service for the customer? How will this help every individual who identifies with Alaska USA? I have been a member for almost 50 years. This truly is a moronic move.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.