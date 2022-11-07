Glaring errors in the borough's trails plan

To the editor: Once again the Fairbanks North Star Borough demonstrates its contempt for private property owners. If a governmental body proposes to codify a plan that impacts the interests of a property owner, they have an obligation to directly contact that person. Accidentally finding out about what they have been planning for months or longer four days before the Assembly is due to vote on a plan is not the same as sending a letter informing property owners of their plans.
There are glaring errors in the trails plan. There are things identified which have never been trails. Seeing a dark line on Google Earth does not mean that you have identified a trail. It might be where a landowner once drove a dozer 50 years ago. It might be a seasonal outwash. Power line easements are not public trails and never have been.
This has been going on forever. Many years ago there was a fully functional airstrip and aircraft repair facility in the Goldstream Valley. Then some my-way-or-the-highway trails people decided that they wanted to wander across the strip from time to time. There was no give and take. The strip was closed. The business was closed. Not one of those trails people owned any of that ground. Not one of them paid one cent of taxes on that ground. But boy were they entitled.
Again, an urban and suburban special interest group wants to dictate to rural property owners who just want to be left in peace. It is always the same. Some part of the FNSB spends a great deal of money and years or months and private property owners get three minutes at a meeting 50 miles away if they even happen to accidentally find out about it.
This is even more nefarious than when Luke Hopkins wanted to destroy the character of our quiet rural area by trying to get the zoning changed to heavy industry in order to establish an MFZ and make more money for his buddies. At least in that case we found out more than four days before and had more of a chance to do something about it. In that case I did a great deal of research and put all my findings in both printed and electronic form and mailed it certified return receipt requested to every member of the planning commission and every member of the assembly at some considerable expense. Not one person had the courtesy to respond. Not one. This is the sort of arrogance I and others have come to expect out of this government.