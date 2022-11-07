 Skip to main content
Glaring errors in the borough's trails plan

To the editor: Once again the Fairbanks North Star Borough demonstrates its contempt for private property owners. If a governmental body proposes to codify a plan that impacts the interests of a property owner, they have an obligation to directly contact that person. Accidentally finding out about what they have been planning for months or longer four days before the Assembly is due to vote on a plan is not the same as sending a letter informing property owners of their plans.

There are glaring errors in the trails plan. There are things identified which have never been trails. Seeing a dark line on Google Earth does not mean that you have identified a trail. It might be where a landowner once drove a dozer 50 years ago. It might be a seasonal outwash. Power line easements are not public trails and never have been.

