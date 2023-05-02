 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Give that woman a raise

To the editor: Kris Capps is the best thing going in the News-Miner. I love her presentation of local news. She has a knack for finding homegrown stories, bringing life in our area into focus. I wish the News-Miner could get six or seven more reporters like her (they probably do too).

I can get national news and national sports on my phone, computer and radio. I subscribe to the News-Miner to read about what’s happening here. I feel like most subscribers do too. Kris Capps seems to get that. She respects the people who live here by bringing their stories to press. I think she deserves a raise.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.