Give that woman a raise

To the editor: Kris Capps is the best thing going in the News-Miner. I love her presentation of local news. She has a knack for finding homegrown stories, bringing life in our area into focus. I wish the News-Miner could get six or seven more reporters like her (they probably do too).
I can get national news and national sports on my phone, computer and radio. I subscribe to the News-Miner to read about what’s happening here. I feel like most subscribers do too. Kris Capps seems to get that. She respects the people who live here by bringing their stories to press. I think she deserves a raise.