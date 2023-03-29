Give peace a chance

As the executive branch under a sleepwalking President Biden nationalizes the American Banking System Alexander Hamilton must be turning over in his grave. Sadly, the United States, founded on freedom and good-faith capitalism, is slowly sliding into a centralized Monarchy not with a bang but with a whimper.
Meanwhile, on the world-order scale, we face an apocalyptic war in Ukraine, resembling religious wars of old as Dictator Vladimir Putin, casting himself as Christian, and with the support of the Russian Orthodox Church, seeks to re-establish the Russian Empire started by the cruel and ruthless Peter the Great by carrying out a gigantic Pogrom on Ukraine with a large Jewish population. And the world stands by and lets this happen.
But there may be a solution. Largely buried in the press but reported by Amanpour and Company, a breakthrough peace deal brokered by China between Saudia Arabia and Iran made history last week. Unfortunately, the current spin by both Parties here in the US is that China is the great enemy who must be opposed on all fronts. Consequently, the pragmatic attempt by China to stop the killing in Ukraine is contemptuously dismissed as a sinister ploy to help Russia.
With Easter approaching it’s time we accept what few contemporary Presidents, save Richard Nixon, understood: that it’s better to stop the killing and the war by beginning negotiations with your enemies rather than claim, like President Woodrow Wilson, that we are a city on a hill whose light of democracy will cure all the world’s ill.
Indeed, perhaps it’s time to listen to Abraham Lincoln’s 2nd inaugural address: “Both parties deprecated war; but one of them [Russia] would make war rather than let the nation [Ukraine] survive; and the other [Ukraine] would accept war rather than let it perish. And the war came. . . . Neither party expected for the war, the magnitude, or the duration, which it has already attained. Neither anticipated that the cause [Slavery] of the conflict might cease with, or even before the conflict itself should cease.”
Lincoln’s eloquent words in 1865 still ring true today.