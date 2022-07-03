 Skip to main content
Give credit where credit is due

To the editor: Saturday morning I read the Daily News-Miner article, “Efforts Continue in Fighting Clear, Minto Fires.”

Within the body of the article, the Alaska State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources published the ban on fireworks and posted the legal liabilities if anyone ignores that ban. It appears that I was about 12 hours too early Friday in asking the state to ban fireworks when I wrote my “Think Before You Blink” letter to the editor. And made a comment within (parenthesis) towards officials being slow to publish a ban. Timing is definitely everything.

My sincere apologies for being a little “snarky” within the body of my article toward the DNR by wishing they would hurry up and post a ban.

My deepest gratitude for the folks at DNR that there is now a ban in place.

To DNR and all others who made that decision please accept my apologies and my deepest gratitude for your decisions.

Thank you for keeping us safe. And please stay safe as you battle the current fires. I’m praying for you.

Chris Fortenberry

North Pole

