Ghoulish goblins

To the editor: Republicans blame Democrats for an alleged high crime rate, higher gas prices, and the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. They offer no worthwhile solutions so they reinforce the resentments, frustrations and fears of a too-trusting segment of the populace.

Crime? The FBI states most categories are down. An exception is far right enthusiasts harassing and threatening people not in Trumps’ comical yet unhealthy cult. What if Republicans recoup the House?

