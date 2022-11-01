Ghoulish goblins

To the editor: Republicans blame Democrats for an alleged high crime rate, higher gas prices, and the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. They offer no worthwhile solutions so they reinforce the resentments, frustrations and fears of a too-trusting segment of the populace.
Crime? The FBI states most categories are down. An exception is far right enthusiasts harassing and threatening people not in Trumps’ comical yet unhealthy cult. What if Republicans recoup the House?
Fellow Trump minion and vindictive Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy voted against the Democrats’ crime bill, naturally. His district includes Bakersfield, California, the murder capital of California five years in a row. His pursuit of power comes at a cost: less safety for his constituents, all Americans.
Republicans tough on crime? Pfft. Look at who and what Trump is — a glorified miscreant. In a perfect world, Trump would appear before the Jan. 6 committee under oath with a collar on his neck, like dogs wear for behavioral problems. An electric zap for every lie. A pay-per-view event. Billions worldwide would watch the then-spastic Trump pay for his glaring, repulsive lies.
Gas prices? The world’s authoritarians, dictators and OPEC are too fond of Trump. Birds of a feather flock together. Remember the numerous gaudy ceremonies bestowed upon Trump’s ego in Saudi Arabia? Compare them to the brief yawn-worthy reception given to somewhat scrupulous Biden.
Who benefits from low prices going sky high a month before the mid-term elections? Thank anti-democracy oil oligarchies. Trump’s Republicans, Putin are thankful. Who isn’t? Every democracy including struggling Ukraine.
Inflation? Google: “Corporate Food Monopolies.” Blame mergers, not Biden.
The Republican Party has normalized lies. Rewarded with undeserved, unearned, donations. Integrity? Trustworthy? Again, look at who and what their self-seeking, autocrat-behaving leader really represents.
Google “Republican Plan for Medicare, Social Security.” If they take back the House, their loony inmates will run the nuttier-than-squirrel-poop Republican asylum.