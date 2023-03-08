 Skip to main content
Get rid of ranked choice voting

To the editor: Ranked choice voting is the product of millions of dollars of non-Alaskan dark money advertisements, which was spoon-fed to Alaskans by a barrage of ads prior to the election.

We are now one of two states (Maine is the other) that use RCV statewide. Alaskans were sold this voting system, and now we enjoy being the last state in the Union to receive our election results (six weeks after the election), while a mystical algorithm tells us which candidate is best for our state.

