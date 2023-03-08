To the editor: Ranked choice voting is the product of millions of dollars of non-Alaskan dark money advertisements, which was spoon-fed to Alaskans by a barrage of ads prior to the election.
We are now one of two states (Maine is the other) that use RCV statewide. Alaskans were sold this voting system, and now we enjoy being the last state in the Union to receive our election results (six weeks after the election), while a mystical algorithm tells us which candidate is best for our state.
It does not save the state money by eliminating primary elections, nor does it abolish partisanship. We now have additional rounds of voting because a large number of candidates run for each office and are not qualified in a primary. Some candidates may get over 50% of the vote, but not all will; thus, at least one other round is required, maybe more.
RCV does not encourage more people to vote. In fact, 100,000 fewer ballots were cast in 2022 than in 2020. Many of the votes cast were thrown out (22,000 or 9%) because the first ranked choice candidate was eliminated and no second or third candidate was given. In a democracy, I vote for the candidate I want, not for the result of a computer calculation. Let’s return our elections to normality and eliminate this chaotic nonsense. Alaskans did not ask for RJV — it was a wolf in sheep’s clothing and sold to us by outside dollars. Get rid of ranked choice voting in Alaska.