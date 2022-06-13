To the editor: Get educated, ladies. The News-Miner published a photo of the gun control parade or whatever you call it. One lady is holding a sign saying her body is regulated more than guns. Some women also like to say guns have more rights than their female parts. They want themselves and body parts to have as much freedom as guns.
Well ladies, guns are not allowed in any federal building, no banks, no schools, some doctors offices as well as hospitals. Do you really want the same rights as guns? I’m more than sure some women know this but those that don’t, do you want to take women’s rights back to the stone ages? It’s not a gun issue, it’s a people issue. When you travel from California to kill a judge over an abortion law, that has nothing to do with gun control. That’s a people issue.
Every weekend there are 10 to 20 shootings in Chicago. You never read nothing about that, not even the News-Miner reports it. Wonder why. Also shame on you News-Miner for printing that Republican’s Pledge of Allegiance letter last week. That was nothing but a hate speech against Republicans. Shall not be infringed.
Tony Bent
Fairbanks