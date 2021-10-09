Geopolitical hooey

To the editor: L. Shane Land’s community perspective of Oct. 6, 2021, (“Have Biden and Harris silently conceded the Arctic”) is an inflammatory and fallacious partisan hit piece masquerading as geopolitical analyses. If the Biden administration has been negligent in their recognition of the Arctic — a baseless assertion in and of itself — they have been no more and no less so than every prior administration, Democrat or Republican.
But what of this notion that “our adversaries recognize the lack of US defense capabilities in/around Alaska”? This is absurd in the extreme. Between Eielson and JBER, Alaska has four squadrons of fifth generation fighters, nearly 100 in total. You’ve perhaps seen and heard them buzzing around the Fairbanks area a time or two? I have to assume that a pair of those fighters, along with their support aircraft, responded rapidly and with purpose to the incident Mr. Land refers to on Jan. 26, 2021, just as they did during the dozens (hundreds?) of similar incursions that occurred under Mr. Trump’s and Mr. Obama’s watch.
Hyperbolic and baseless pieces like this have no business in a serious newspaper. The suggestion that the Biden administration has “conceded Alaska” and “brokered an Arctic side-deal with our adversaries” or that Alaska’s defense capabilities are “antiquated” should have disqualified this from publication.
