GCI’s confusing new Yukon TV
To the editor: I know I’m not the only one confused and frustrated by GCI’s new Yukon TV. I’m surprised though that there have been no letters to the editor in the News-Miner about it. I was in Anchorage recently and read three angry letters in their paper.
A friend told me she got a manual at GCI. I stopped by Wednesday and picked one up. I told the fellow helping me we all should have gotten one when we signed up instead of floundering on our own for two months and that they now should mail them to all their subscribers. His comment was, “That would take a lot of paper.”
So if, like me, you would like written instructions and you have 30-60 minutes to wait in line at GCI, you too could pick up a paper manual. Good luck.