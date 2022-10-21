Gauging the ideology in District 34

To the editor: Until recent reapportionment, what has become House District 34 has always been considered a liberal district because the communities it encircled tended toward liberal ideology. That gave us representatives who were oriented toward the status quo with the university and other local interests.
Along with that orientation, the district got votes for generally liberal ideas. These included administrative lowering of Permanent Fund dividends to residents and votes against tougher criminal penalties. Whether the university thrived as a result of this representation in the Legislature is an open question. If voters in District 34 love the status quo and think the university progressed as a result of representative ideology in the state House, they should probably vote for the incumbent.