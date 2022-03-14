Gas tax repeal is shortsighted

 Skip to main content
To the editor: One can recognize politicians who are willing to hurt our future in exchange for a few votes from folks who don’t understand economics by their support of the move to suspend taxes on gas.

While this may save the average driver perhaps $40 it also hurts the state budget which has to be made up in other ways, encourages more wasteful gas use, and thus increases pollution and climate change.

Instead, the government should be increasing the gas tax, thus helping the budget, decreasing wasteful use of a limited resource, and reducing the pollution and climate change that its use causes.

