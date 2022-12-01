Gas pipeline is a bad investment

To the editor: The state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) is pushing for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline from the North Slope all the way down to a liquefaction facility in Nikiski down on the shores of Cook Inlet.
It’s a bad idea, and it’s bad for a lot of different reasons.
We could talk about how it’s going to nearly triple our carbon emissions even if Alaska completely decarbonized everything else, but let’s look at it through a different lens: money.
An LNG pipeline in Alaska is a huge waste of resources with little chance to recoup its investment. This project, if completed, is going to cost around $38 billion, the vast majority of which is going to be paid by public utilities (which get their money from you), state and local governments (which get their money from you), and you (if you ever have to buy LNG to, for example, heat your home).
Some might say this’ll help reduce Alaskans fuel costs, but that’s only if local municipalities build their own extraction facilities (again, with you footing the bill) at one of the nine compressor stations along the proposed pipeline. None of this LNG is even meant to go to Alaskans; the plan is to ship it overseas.
Right now, there’s a shortage of LNG. We all know this. Prices have shot up and wreaked havoc on my pocket book. It makes sense to build these kinds of projects since any new LNG plant is going into a market with a huge amount of demand. Lots of other people have already had this idea and have already broken ground on new LNG projects. Those projects will be done and supplying the world well before an Alaskan LNG project can be finished, meaning we won’t be meeting a demand, we’ll be creating an oversupply, which will hurt any profits the state could make, if any.
If you agree that this pipeline is a bad investment, let AGDC’s President Frank Richards know (frichards@agdc.us) or make a public comment during their open meeting on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.