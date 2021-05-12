Gary Newman for GVEA board

To the editor: As a long-time Fairbanks resident, I encourage everyone who lives in downtown Fairbanks and northeast Fairbanks (out Chena Hot Springs Road) to vote for Gary Newman as a member of the GVEA (Golden Valley Electric Association) Board of Directors.
If you live in that area (District 4) and use electricity, you are a member-owner of GVEA and have the opportunity and responsibility to vote for a GVEA board member this year. GVEA has been an amazingly well-run utility that really cares about service to its electricity users. Gary has been a board member for the past six years and is one of the people we can thank for GVEA’s success. He has advocated tirelessly for dependable service, low electricity rates, forward-thinking management and reductions in climate-changing carbon emissions. He has done a lot to position GVEA to provide even better service as Alaska and the United States move toward stricter emission standards and greater opportunities for Alaska to use its excellent renewable-energy resources.
Voting begins on Friday, May 15. Please vote and encourage your neighbors to vote for Gary Newman.