Letter to the Editor

Gary Newman for GVEA Board

To the editor: Serving on the GVEA Board is more than reading a balance sheet, though it is one of the many tasks of a director. Being on the GVEA Board is also about providing all GVEA members with safe, reliable, and reasonably priced electricity.

I’ve no doubt that Gary Newman knows how to read a GVEA balance sheet and, importantly, brings his considerable knowledge and expertise of GVEA and the utility business to look behind the balance sheet for strategies and policies that benefit GVEA members and our community.

For those who have yet to vote in District 4, please support Gary Newman.

 

