Gardener offers counterpoint to Gooseberry Peter

Dear Editor,
I would like to comment on Gooseberry Peter’s April 23 article in which he
Dear Editor,
I would like to comment on Gooseberry Peter’s April 23 article in which he
claims that Prunus padus (Mayday tree) and Prunus virginiana (Canada Red chokecherry) are invasive tree species in Interior Alaska, and then offers substitutes for them in the landscape.
For twenty years I have grown thirty Canada Red chokecherry trees in both south and north exposures along Farmers Loop. I have NEVER seen any escaping. In addition to their beautiful burgundy foliage from mid-summer to fall, they attract a variety of birds, are one of the fastest growing ornamentals, and are incredibly hardy.
I have a Mayday tree that is about forty years old. Saplings of this variety have showed up among birch, spruce, aspen, and cottonwood in a disturbed area along the edge of the yard. However, as we experience changes in temperature, precipitation, insect infestations, and disease, all of which negatively affect native trees, we may soon be glad we have species like the Mayday tree that can tolerate the new conditions.
As for the list of substitutes, I would not consider any of them, other than possibly the Amur chokecherry, to be substitutes for the two species in question. Pin cherries have a very different growth form (shrubby), produce many suckers, and do not have the height of the chokecherries. The plums and crabapples are not only less hardy, slower growers, and shorter but they are also notoriously susceptible to moose damage unlike the chokecherries. In Fairbanks I believe that Showy mountain ash (Sorbus decora) is hardier and more common that American mountain ash. but it does not grow as fast or as tall as the chokecherries. Littleleaf linden is a very slow grower. The lilac, hedge cotoneaster, and saskatoons have short, shrubby growth forms, so the fact that they are woody, attract birds, and are hardy in Fairbanks is about all they have in common with chokecherries.
I am disappointed to see a full page devoted to an article with so much misinformation. Prunus padus and virginiana are irreplaceable members of the very short list of Fairbanks-hardy ornamental trees.
Cyndie Warbelow
Fairbanks
