 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Funding our future

  • Comments

To the editor: A war is hovering over our lives, even though it isn’t our war. The same things are happening now, though, that happened back in 2008, when another world crisis caused similar increases in oil prices.

Instead of throwing all our money at quick solutions, back in 2008, the Legislature did something marvelous: It dedicated some funds to help people add insulation and weatherize their homes, to the amount of $360 million. While not enough, that investment is still out there paying us back 14 years later. It was the best thing that happened for many people in Alaska. Yes, there was a short-term distribution of money from the oil revenue, but it was all spent and vanished.

Now is the time to invest in the kind of insurance that we know pays: energy conservation, better houses, better cars and trucks, which we desperately need more of, and not squander money on short-term handouts which won’t do much good anyway. How long will this war and its effects last? Saving money from increasing revenues is our best chance for future security and a budget we can count on. The governor has never shown any foresight to save anything for the future. This looks too much like vote-buying for the upcoming election, and it’s time we stopped doing those same things over and over again with the same result, that proverbial definition of insanity.

We should save the new revenue for our government needs. That’s what Alaska is supposed to operate on. What could be more clear? How long will this war last? How long will we need to be careful about rising costs for everything? This is not a banking problem, like 2008. It is a war, which we have very little control over. We shouldn’t squander options now.

Save as much as we can and fully fund our real needs: education, safety, transportation, health and human services. We are the government. It’s what we must do.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.