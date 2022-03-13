Funding our future

To the editor: A war is hovering over our lives, even though it isn’t our war. The same things are happening now, though, that happened back in 2008, when another world crisis caused similar increases in oil prices.
Instead of throwing all our money at quick solutions, back in 2008, the Legislature did something marvelous: It dedicated some funds to help people add insulation and weatherize their homes, to the amount of $360 million. While not enough, that investment is still out there paying us back 14 years later. It was the best thing that happened for many people in Alaska. Yes, there was a short-term distribution of money from the oil revenue, but it was all spent and vanished.
Now is the time to invest in the kind of insurance that we know pays: energy conservation, better houses, better cars and trucks, which we desperately need more of, and not squander money on short-term handouts which won’t do much good anyway. How long will this war and its effects last? Saving money from increasing revenues is our best chance for future security and a budget we can count on. The governor has never shown any foresight to save anything for the future. This looks too much like vote-buying for the upcoming election, and it’s time we stopped doing those same things over and over again with the same result, that proverbial definition of insanity.
We should save the new revenue for our government needs. That’s what Alaska is supposed to operate on. What could be more clear? How long will this war last? How long will we need to be careful about rising costs for everything? This is not a banking problem, like 2008. It is a war, which we have very little control over. We shouldn’t squander options now.
Save as much as we can and fully fund our real needs: education, safety, transportation, health and human services. We are the government. It’s what we must do.