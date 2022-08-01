Funding for a recycling center

To the editor: It is unfortunate for us that the Fairbanks North Star Borough Central Recycling Facility has ceased operations due to the inability to sign a contract. Thousands of pounds of recyclable material is consumed daily in the city. We need policies about the recovery of recyclable waste.
Businesses that sell recyclable material should have part of the responsibility to recover the waste. A tax on recyclable consumables should be enough to fund a long-term recycling system in the borough. America in general must instate laws and regulations about recycling not only for consumers, but for distributors.