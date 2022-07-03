Funding Alaska

 Skip to main content
To the editor: Our governor is very proud of signing the new budget that is 10% lower than the 2019 budget and gives everyone at $3,200 PFD. He then took his line item veto pen and slashed many millions from the budget that will affect thousands of people in need.

Here are examples of the governor using his “power”:

• $4M (million) out of $5M for child care assistance. This, when employers are begging for workers, but many women can’t afford daycare while they go to work.

• $4M out of $5M to the Housing Trust to address homelessness. It’s tough to be homeless at -20F

• $62.5M for school major maintenance. We all know it costs way more to replace a roof than repair it in a timely manner.

• $22.5M for statewide deferred maintenance. Let future governors replace the roof.

• $27M for UA deferred maintenance. You know what I’ m going to say.

• $4.3M for Food Bank of AK. Got milk?

• $1.4M for senior and disability services. We will all get old.

• $1.8M to hire more Criminal Division attorneys & staff. The law-and-order governor?

• $2.6M for VoTech education programs. Try finding a plumber these days.

• $52M to refill the college scholarship fund. An educated workforce is more productive.

• $89.3M to fully fund the public employee pension & retirement liabilities. A promise made is a debt unpaid. We owe it to our public servants.

• Additional deposits to the Permanent Fund principal if oil prices exceed $110/barrel. Only if we want a PFD in the future.

So yippy skippy, we will all get $3,200 this year. Yet the Fairbanks North Star School District has a deficit of $17.3M. The approved budget doesn’t come close to fully funding our world class University of Alaska system. The governor said we wanted a large PFD because “we the people” know what to do with the money better than the state. I don’t know how to fill potholes, or teach music, or run a library, or prosecute criminals, or fix roofs, or run a daycare.

Let’s take the preamble to the Alaska Constitution to heart; it states in part: “We the people … in order to secure and transmit to succeeding generations …” If you care for the future generation of Alaskans, if you care beyond the current windfall PFD, take action; vote for legislators and a governor who believe in the future by funding the current needs of all Alaskans.

David Weissman

Fairbanks

