From polite civilization to brutal beasts

To the editor: Most of my neighbors here in Pleasant Valley perceive me as an old, grouchy curmudgeon or as an old addle-brained hippie. For sure, I’m a bit of both, with special emphasis on the word “old.”

“Remember the fifth of November!” John Lennon reminded us. On that day, England commemorates the arrest of the soldier Guy Fawkes who conspired to blow up the British Parliament in 1605. However, a troubling event occurred recently which should give us all cause to pause and reconnoiter. On Nov. 5, at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, an uncontrollable crowd surge of 50,000 enthused concert-goers trampled, crushed and suffocated a number of fellow attendees, killing 10 and seriously hurting dozens more. The fatally wounded victims included a 9-year-old boy perched on his father’s shoulders.

In glaring contrast, a similar event took place over half a century ago on a farm owned by Max Yasgur in rustic upstate New York. For a total of three days, music lovers braved rainy weather and primitive accommodations in order to watch and listen to their favorite bands. According to CSN&Y, “half a million strong,” 10 times as many as the monstrous mob in Texas, gathered at Woodstock. Astonishingly, no one died and no recorded injuries, although certain friendly freaks did report flying higher than a kite. As Jimi crooned, “’Scuse me while I kiss the sky!”

What happened? Have people metamorphosed so much that they would ruthlessly stampede over others, like a herd of cattle or wild buffalo in a Hollywood western? What changed us from a polite civilization to a swarm of brutal barbarous beasts?

When I attended elementary school many years ago, we began each day with a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag. Maybe we gravely erred when we discontinued that simple practice. Perhaps we should nail the Ten Commandments back on the wall. Possibly, we need to refer to our omniscient Creator’s instruction manual, the Holy Bible. We may have forgotten God, but He has not deserted us.

Oh, by the way, for those who might not recognize the initials “CSN&Y’’ or the name “Jimi,” tune in to “Rockin’ With Rattles,” KRFF 89.1 FM, every Friday evening, from 5-8 p.m. He still spins their platters.

