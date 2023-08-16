Fox Spring is improving

To the editor: If you’ve recently traveled up the Elliott Highway to pick berries, go for a hike, or simply make the drive home from town you may have noticed that there are some changes occurring at the Fox Spring wayside.
While the Alaska Department of Transportation owns and operates the watering hole, Friends of Fox Spring, a North Star Community Foundation group, raises funds to pay the bills each year and keep Fox Spring open and free to the public. We have been working with DOT for several years through a memorandum of agreement to ensure that locals and travelers alike can pull off the road to fill up on great tasting water.
Last year, with the help of Sen. Click Bishop’s office, our group secured funding from the state Legislature to improve the faithful but dilapidated spigot shack at the Fox Spring watering hole.
Friends of Fox Spring has been advocating for upgrades to make the feature safer and more weather resilient, and this year we are getting our wish!
DOT is currently building the foundation for a new spigot shack, and forthcoming upgrades will include better lighting, backup power to reduce freeze-ups, and easier spigot access. While the site may look a bit messy right now, the water is still flowing and we encourage folks to continue filling their jugs as usual. Construction will continue into 2024 with minimal disruptions to water flow.
To keep up to date on the upgrades at the Fox Spring watering hole, you can visit DOT’s webpage at dot.alaska.gov/nreg/foxspring. To support the efforts of Friends of Fox Spring, and keep the water flowing, please visit www.nscfundalaska.org/groups/friends-fox-spring to make a donation. And next time you stop at the watering hole, be sure to wave to the folks at DOT and give them some thanks for providing better, safer access to the best drink in Fox!
To the editor: Disgusting! The wonderful people of Hawaii are suffering an absolute tragedy right now and what does Joe Biden do? Nothing.
He’s on vacation as usual, laughing it up, eating ice cream and refusing to answer questions about the tragedy going on in Hawaii.
Oh, let’s not forget he’s asking for money for Ukraine as usual.
Of course (former) President Trump is offering his condolences to the families of Hawaii.
He also went on to say is it’s disgraceful and unacceptable that Biden refuses to help or comment.
But yet we have to charge President Trump with more fake indictments.
There’s so much evidence that Biden is corrupt but nothing is done about that is there?
Katie McClellan has served on the Friends of Fox Spring board of directors since 2018.