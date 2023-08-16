 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fox Spring is improving

To the editor: If you’ve recently traveled up the Elliott Highway to pick berries, go for a hike, or simply make the drive home from town you may have noticed that there are some changes occurring at the Fox Spring wayside.

While the Alaska Department of Transportation owns and operates the watering hole, Friends of Fox Spring, a North Star Community Foundation group, raises funds to pay the bills each year and keep Fox Spring open and free to the public. We have been working with DOT for several years through a memorandum of agreement to ensure that locals and travelers alike can pull off the road to fill up on great tasting water.

Katie McClellan has served on the Friends of Fox Spring board of directors since 2018.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.