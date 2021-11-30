Four-wheelers on our roads can be safe

To the editor: I am sorry to see Fairbanks has already made it illegal to run an ATV or side-by-side on roads without even giving the new opportunity a chance.
Twelve states allow ATVs on public roads to one degree or another. Having lived in two cities bigger than Fairbanks in two separate Western states with a high number of ATVs, my experience has been ATVs on roads are not a big deal. It was a novelty to see one on the road in a busy area. ATVs and side-by-sides aren’t cars, and they seldom replace a car in use around town. With the exception of establishing a minimum age and vehicle safety requirements similar to motorcycles, I hope the rest of the borough waits to see the impacts from this new ATV opportunity before jumping into laws to restrict them from roads.
Frankly, I am tired of the dust, erosion and damage ATVs cause to private driveways and crossroads as they motor parallel to non-freeway roads.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.