Four candidates should move forward

To the editor: With the passing of Congressman Don Young, we as voters were told elect an interim congressperson to finish out the late congressman’s term. We were told to do so through a special election and with the new ranked choice voting system.
We, as voters, were to narrow the field to four candidates. That voting has occurred, and the top four candidates should again be presented for our consideration. The top four should include Tara Sweeney, Nick Begich III, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola, as voiced by the people.
When a candidate withdraws, the top four should move forward. Because a candidate withdrew, are we now only allowing three possible replacements to move forward? Are we going to negate the will of the voters and simply cast their votes aside?
Voting should be an open and honest process. The people of Alaska were promised four candidates and that promise should be upheld.