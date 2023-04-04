 Skip to main content
Fortunate to have ranked choice voting

To the editor: Many years ago, when I was living in Massachusetts, there was a legislator representing a Boston district who had a reputation as a scoundrel; yet he regularly got reelected. Word had it he managed this by encouraging acquaintances to run against him. The reason he would win is because he would get a plurality of votes because he alone had the name recognition, even though much of it unfavorable.

We are now looking at a dysfunctional Congress. Many congressmen appear intent on gumming up the legislative process. There is a refusal to ban assault weapons, even though an overwhelming majority of the electorate would support such a ban. There is a proposal to defund the IRS. This would throw the tax burden on the wage earner and allow wealthy tax cheats like Trump to avoid paying their share of the costs of public services How can this happen?

