Fortunate to have ranked choice voting

To the editor: Many years ago, when I was living in Massachusetts, there was a legislator representing a Boston district who had a reputation as a scoundrel; yet he regularly got reelected. Word had it he managed this by encouraging acquaintances to run against him. The reason he would win is because he would get a plurality of votes because he alone had the name recognition, even though much of it unfavorable.
We are now looking at a dysfunctional Congress. Many congressmen appear intent on gumming up the legislative process. There is a refusal to ban assault weapons, even though an overwhelming majority of the electorate would support such a ban. There is a proposal to defund the IRS. This would throw the tax burden on the wage earner and allow wealthy tax cheats like Trump to avoid paying their share of the costs of public services How can this happen?
I point to our primary system. The turnout in primary elections is about half that in the general elections. The typical primary voter tends to be more extreme and ideologically committed to an extreme agenda than the voter that shows up at the general election.
Alaska is fortunate to have instituted a ranked choice voting system which ensures that the person who gets elected is the one who gets the majority of votes. There is one primary, open to all regardless of party. The top four advance to the general election. The moderates, as well as the extremists get a chance, In the general election there is a maximum of four candidates for each office. If nobody gets a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and the ballots are recounted, including the second choice on the ballot whose first choice was eliminated. This process continues until a candidate gets over 50% of the vote.
A bill, HB 1, has been introduced into the legislature to repeal ranked choice voting. I guess there are some who favor hyper partisanship and dysfunctional government.