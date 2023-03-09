 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Alaska Senate Democrat objects to Eastman's ties

To the editor: Rep. David Eastman, during the House swearing-in ceremony, held David Barton’s (Wallbuilders) Founder’s Bible.

Doing this reinforces that he does not belong in Alaska’s House. He is a threat to democracy. Eastman is an unwavering member of Oath Keepers, an organization intent upon overthrowing the U.S. government by force. Oath Keepers are violent anti-government extremists. The militaristic organization has participated in multiple armed standoffs, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Eastman has no intent to make Alaska better; rather he seeks to subvert government from within.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.