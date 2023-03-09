Former Alaska Senate Democrat objects to Eastman's ties

To the editor: Rep. David Eastman, during the House swearing-in ceremony, held David Barton’s (Wallbuilders) Founder’s Bible.
Doing this reinforces that he does not belong in Alaska’s House. He is a threat to democracy. Eastman is an unwavering member of Oath Keepers, an organization intent upon overthrowing the U.S. government by force. Oath Keepers are violent anti-government extremists. The militaristic organization has participated in multiple armed standoffs, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Eastman has no intent to make Alaska better; rather he seeks to subvert government from within.
The Founder’s Bible spreads misinformation and disinformation. Its author is an avowed white Christian nationalist who advances that the U.S. Constitution [and its rule of law] must be subservient to biblical law. Barton embraces the concept of dominionism, which advocates for theocratic control of government.
Eastman manifests his anti-Alaska and anti-U.S. agenda by 1) his Oath Keeper membership and 2) his allegiance to Barton’s warped message. He is receptive to conspiracy thinking and multi-racial fears, part of far-right extremism which tops our nation’s terrorist threat list — an enemy within.
John Adams with others in 1798 endorsed the Treaty of Tripoli, signed Nov. 14, 1796, which declared “The government of the United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.”
Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 1, 1802 in his letter to the Danbury Baptists, referencing our First Amendment [“Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion…”], states it erected “a wall of separation between Church & State.”