For the love of transparency

To the editor: Mayor Ward, Mayor Bronson, Rep. Grier Hopkins, Sen. Robert Myers, Gov. Dunleavy — I would like the Covid dashboard to begin reflecting vaccinated versus unvaccinated illness numbers.
I understand that the CDC is not collecting that data, which is curious in itself since as of Oct. 6 the U.S. Department Health and Human Services has 31 different reporting requirements that hospitals must comply with under pain of heavy fines regarding Covid. However, you in leadership positions could easily require this through Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services. I am confident that the thorough professionals at Providence Alaska Medical Center inquire about the vaccination status of their patients so this is not an onerous recording/reporting requirement.
How about it, leaders, a little transparency? I hate to include this but perhaps a little incentive with personal fines for the fine leaders of Providence to ensure the numbers are not “adjusted.” We’ve all heard about that one guy who died of Covid after slamming into a telephone pole at 60-plus miles per hour without a seat belt on.
I really appreciate when politicians tout their adherence to transparency and the battle with misinformation. I look forward to seeing this transparency in action with the inclusion of vaccinated versus unvaccinated illness numbers on the Covid dashboard. If you can, go the extra mile and provide the number of deaths due to Covid vaccination complications to clear up any misinformation.
After all, transparency leads to an well informed society.
