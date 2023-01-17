 Skip to main content
For consideration, how about a legal review

To the editor: Someone named David James wrote a letter about the election of the new fire service district at Two Rivers. (See News-Miner, Jan. 15, 2023). In his rage, he identified those on the Assembly he disagrees with as “miscreants,” a word with libelous implications, but without exposing his target Assembly member’s names.

Does this Mr. James live in the Two Rivers Fire District? Did he cast a vote?

