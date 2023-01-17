For consideration, how about a legal review

To the editor: Someone named David James wrote a letter about the election of the new fire service district at Two Rivers. (See News-Miner, Jan. 15, 2023). In his rage, he identified those on the Assembly he disagrees with as “miscreants,” a word with libelous implications, but without exposing his target Assembly member’s names.
Does this Mr. James live in the Two Rivers Fire District? Did he cast a vote?
There is the potential for a fire service district election set-aside. If the election was conducted by non-conforming standards, or was subject to questionable irregularities, then the Assembly, or the courts, are the proper venues to seek remedies.
Mr. James’ animus toward those he disagrees with, coupled by his apparent disdain for the political process, or a legal review, demonstrates his considerable lack of knowledge of the facts.
Before he submits his next letter for publication, he should consider running it by a good review editor for substantive quality.