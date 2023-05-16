Food insecurity and chain grocers

To the editor: Whereas a large component of our food security is our location at the end of a very long supply chain, if our supply chain gets disrupted, we are dependent on whatever supplies we have on hand until the supply is restored.
Forty years ago there were several large food warehouses in Fairbanks. I worked for one. We distributed frozen foods, eggs, dairy and bakery products to stores in the area. Additionally, the larger grocery stores had considerable on-site storage of both perishable and nonperishable items.
Now in the age of monopolies and billionaires, our retail food suppliers (grocery stores) have no on-site storage and operate on a “truck to shelf” supply system. There are no warehouses at this end of the road. We have gone from three to four weeks of supplies here at any given time to three to five days of supplies.
Our retail food distributors are never going to go back to warehousing products at this end of the road voluntarily. It doesn’t fit their business plan, and they are not (whatever they might say) in the business of being “good neighbors.”
I propose a tax on all food products brought into the borough to a retail sales location directly from an out of state warehouse. This tax could be avoided by bringing products into a warehouse and then distributing to retail locations or by providing sufficient storage on site at the retail sales location (i.e., three weeks nonperishable storage and seven to ten days of storage of perishables.)
This tax could also be avoided by purchasing food products produced in the state. It should be enough of a tax to create a competitive advantage for stores willing to store products in the state and to make locally produced products more competitive.
The actual revenues collected could then be used for programs to promote other areas of food security, as in subsidizing local food production to make it profitable for local farm families.