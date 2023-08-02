 Skip to main content
Following the discussion about road damage costs

To the editor: In answer to Mr. Gene Salzman’s question about the petition objecting to the Kinross trucking plan being at the fair, I have good news. You can find the petition all week at the Interior Democrats booth in the Borealis Building by the Blue Gate.

On Saturday, you will also find the petition at the Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways booth in the Borealis Building.

