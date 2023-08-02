Following the discussion about road damage costs

To the editor: In answer to Mr. Gene Salzman’s question about the petition objecting to the Kinross trucking plan being at the fair, I have good news. You can find the petition all week at the Interior Democrats booth in the Borealis Building by the Blue Gate.
On Saturday, you will also find the petition at the Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways booth in the Borealis Building.
Last Wednesday we learned from Kinney Engineering that the heavy-haul ore vehicles will cause the majority of the road damage on the route between Tok and Fairbanks. Summer maintenance and repair costs are estimated to increase from $2 million to $6 million every year, solely due to the pavement damage from these trucks. Increased winter maintenance could add another $3 million. Where will the state come up with that kind of money? From our Permanent Fund dividends? Kinross has not offered to pay any more than the 8 cents per gallon of fuel tax on fuel they buy. They said they would not object if the state raised that tax.
If you are interested in followup discussion about the road damage costs as well as what is being suggested to deal with the 40% of school bus stops along the route that have inadequate sight distances, you can join the Corridor Study Transportation Advisory Committee by zoom on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 1-4 p.m.. Details can be found at bit.ly/3OOtJfb.The meeting is open to the public.