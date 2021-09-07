Fletcher doesn't 'fancy.' She knows.

To the editor: On Sept. 1, 2021, this paper ran an article covering the candidate forum for the Borough Assembly race. Discussing the candidates’ answers on how they would allocate $9.4 million in federal Covid-19 relief, the News-Miner made telling choices in its phrasing.
After noting Mr. McKinley’s idea for spending the relief dollars, this paper wrote, “according to McKinley.” For Mr. Guttenberg’s idea, “Mr. Guttenberg wants ... “ For Ms. Silva, “Silva suggests ... “
For Ms. Fletcher? “Fletcher fancies ... “
This is a strange choice, given that Ms. Fletcher’s idea for allocating the relief money to infrastructure investments is the only one actually on the borough’s priority list of projects. It was the only idea thrown out there by the candidates that was not fanciful. It was the only project that will be done.
And Ms. Fletcher could have only known that if she attended assembly meetings and reviewed Assembly Finance Committee meeting agendas.
In other words, Ms. Fletcher is serious. She doesn’t fancy anything, let alone spending millions of dollars in Covid-19 relief. She does the research and proposes a realistic solution that makes Fairbanks a better community while also creating jobs. Her work on the Planning Commission, and as an attorney for low-income families and tribes, and as an assistant volleyball coach, and a tutor with the Literacy Council, and in countless grassroots community groups, proves that far better than any words said or written.
But, in some more words, namely, those of a long-time Fairbanksian who I overheard speaking to Ms. Fletcher as he donated his hard-earned dollars to her campaign: “You’re serious, so I’m serious.”
Time for us all to get serious about the reasonable candidate.