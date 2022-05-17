 Skip to main content
Five un-elected judges

To the editor: Five un-elected officials may decide what rights half of our population, the women and girls, have regarding their own bodies.

If the leaked opinion offered by Justice Alito prevails, the government will soon take control of our women and their reproductive rights. I’ve not seen the leaked opinion, but from news reports it appears that Alito bases his decision on the fact that abortion is not mentioned in the United States Constitution. Let’s look further into his false reasoning.

What else is not mentioned in the Constitution? How about women? No, not mentioned. And unborn fetuses? No, not mentioned. Or fertilized eggs? Nope, not mentioned. What about the right to have organs harvested and transplanted? Not mentioned either. Since none of these are mentioned in the Constitution, should they have any legal rights or be allowed? Not according to the fallacious reasoning of Alito. And taking the ridiculous a bit further, what about the internet, electric cars and space travel? If former student Alito took a logic class in college, he would have failed miserably using the logic displayed in his leaked opinion.

What Justice Alito is espousing is that the United States become a theocratic autocracy. My reading of the constitution is that we each have a right to practice any religion we choose, but we do not have the right to impose our religion on others, which is exactly what Justice Alito is attempting to do. If you believe in a soul or an afterlife (or for that matter a god that allows Russia to crush the Ukrainians with no constraints), that’s your prerogative, but you have no right to foist your views on me.

Each time you vote for a candidate for any office, make sure you study the beliefs of that candidate. Taking a party line will not insure you are voting for people who support the rights of women and the control of their bodies. How you vote may affect half of our population. Please vote responsibly.

Dave Nebert

Fairbanks

