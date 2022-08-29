Fighting meth addiction

To the editor: I say no more meth in Minto. I can proudly say I have not done that stuff in over 18 years. I asked a (Tanana Chiefs Conference) representative what she was going to do about the meth use in my village of Minto. The reply I received was the most disgusting thing I have ever heard. She replied to me that they would do nothing about it.
I am losing my friends, family, cousins, uncles and aunts to this addiction. I see friends in the obituaries at least eight times a year from this addiction. If you are not willing to do something about a problem that’s in your village that you are paid to take care of, then you do not deserve to work for TCC or my village, in my opinion.