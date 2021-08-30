Fight for truth

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Cyber war and misinformation. The Russians, the Chinese and even the North Koreans have entire buildings of government-paid cyber warriors whose task is to engage in cyber espionage of the United States and to weaken our country by encouraging polarization through use of misinformation (a policy Russians call maskirovka). They also have their very large propaganda bureaus working overtime to misinform their own and the world’s population about the United States.

One of their greatest successes is the turning of the American right wing media and the Republican Party from being the most virulent anti-communist proponents to a point where the Republican Senate Majority leader was nicknamed “Moscow” Mitch and the Republicans allowed Trump to reduce the party platform support for lethal weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia. The culture war polarization present in American politics is another success for them in their efforts to divide our country.

This was not accomplished alone. They had the help of many Americans such as the late Rush Limbaugh as well as at least one international media giant. More concerned with money or power than truth, these collaborators helped spread the lies and invented new ones. Further assistance is provided by folks repeating the lies to their friends and neighbors. Because of such misinformation we get folks disbelieving science, inveigled into the Tea Party and later into assaulting the Capital.

Combined with politicians more concerned with their own power than with the principles that this country was founded on and should stand for, we have states where Republican governance is restricting people’s right to vote, gerrymandering to maintain minority rule and pushing policies based on culture war rather than science that has so far resulted in the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans during this pandemic.

