Fentanyl editorial is a knee-jerk reaction

To the editor: So your answer to our fentanyl crisis is maximum punishment for peddlers of fentanyl? That seems like a knee-jerk reaction.

Have we learned nothing from our war on drugs? If we really want to stop fatal overdoses from fentanyl, provide addicts with — gasp! — medicinal heroin and access to safe injection sites with clean needles, overdose protection and treatment options at hand, including opioid substitutes such as methadone and buprenorphine.

