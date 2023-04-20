Fentanyl editorial is a knee-jerk reaction

To the editor: So your answer to our fentanyl crisis is maximum punishment for peddlers of fentanyl? That seems like a knee-jerk reaction.
Have we learned nothing from our war on drugs? If we really want to stop fatal overdoses from fentanyl, provide addicts with — gasp! — medicinal heroin and access to safe injection sites with clean needles, overdose protection and treatment options at hand, including opioid substitutes such as methadone and buprenorphine.
Believe me, the free heroin alone will bring them in. And then they will no longer need to burgle your home or steal your catalytic converters to support their habits. And this will more effectively eliminate the dealers than the threat of draconian punishment.
We need to view addiction as a medical problem to be treated and pursue harm reduction. Such approaches have worked well in other countries, such as Portugal, which saw a decline in addiction, not the feared moral hazard of an increase in addiction. Or we can continue losing 100,000 sons and daughters a year.