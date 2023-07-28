Federal Government should be better stewards of contaminated lands

To the editor: A federal judge dismissing a law suit filed by the state of Alaska to cleanup native allotment lands is basically a refusal to cleanup federal lands. The ANSCSA allotted lands to natives. However, the Federal government still stewards those lands.
In Alaska, the 44 million acres allotted to natives had a catch. It gave up the rights of Alaska natives to be private land owners like lower 48 Indian reservations.
Alaska natives could have been billionaires like Saudi Princes, if it were not for the signing of the ANCSA. Alaska natives could have been able to own Indian casinos, if it were not for the signing of the ANCSA.
Instead, Alaska natives were juked into allotted contaminated lands which were undisclosed in the ANCSA, without the rights of private land ownership.
Not one native corporation truly owns one acre of the 44 million acres, because the federal government still stewards those lands.
Moreover, in America, it is illegal to sell contaminated lands without disclosing it in the sale. Were the contaminated lands disclosed in the ANCSA? No.
Whether or not the federal government claims responsibility for the soiled allotted lands, it is still their duty to clean it up.