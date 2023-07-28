 Skip to main content
Federal Government should be better stewards of contaminated lands

To the editor: A federal judge dismissing a law suit filed by the state of Alaska to cleanup native allotment lands is basically a refusal to cleanup federal lands. The ANSCSA allotted lands to natives. However, the Federal government still stewards those lands.

In Alaska, the 44 million acres allotted to natives had a catch. It gave up the rights of Alaska natives to be private land owners like lower 48 Indian reservations.

