Federal government is steward of contaminated lands

To the editor: A federal judge dismissing a lawsuit filed by the state of Alaska to clean up Native allotment lands is basically a refusal to clean up federal lands. The ANSCSA allotted lands to Natives, however, the federal government still stewards those lands.
In Alaska, the 44 million acres allotted to Natives had a catch. It gave up the rights of Alaska Natives to be private land owners like Lower 48 Indian reservation.
Alaska Natives could have been billionaires like Saudi princes if it were not for the signing of the ANCSA. Alaska Natives could have been able to own Indian casinos, if it were not for the signing of the ANCSA.
Instead, Alaska Natives were conned into being allotted contaminated lands which were undisclosed in the ANCSA, without the rights of private land ownership.
Not one Native corporation truly owns one acre of the 44 million acres because the federal government still stewards those lands.
Moreover, in America, it is illegal to sell contaminated lands without disclosing it in the sale. Was the contaminated lands disclosed in the ANCSA? No.
Whether the federal government claims responsibility for the soiled allotted lands, it is still their duty to clean it up.