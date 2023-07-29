 Skip to main content
Federal government is steward of contaminated lands

To the editor: A federal judge dismissing a lawsuit filed by the state of Alaska to clean up Native allotment lands is basically a refusal to clean up federal lands. The ANSCSA allotted lands to Natives, however, the federal government still stewards those lands.

In Alaska, the 44 million acres allotted to Natives had a catch. It gave up the rights of Alaska Natives to be private land owners like Lower 48 Indian reservation.

