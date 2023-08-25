 Skip to main content
Fears for safety of those sharing the road with Kinross trucks

To the editor: I have to applaud the decision to prop the photo of a Kinross ore truck juxtaposed with title of “Youth Safety Day at Carlson Center” in Thursday’s News-Miner. The harbinger of times to come! More than apparent this will come to fruition. Should change the name to “Lets Wreck Fairbanks and our Road System!”

If you have never seen an agenda given the green light from the go or witness a field of crickets remain silent indefinitely, you’re witnessing it now.

