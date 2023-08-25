Fears for safety of those sharing the road with Kinross trucks

To the editor: I have to applaud the decision to prop the photo of a Kinross ore truck juxtaposed with title of “Youth Safety Day at Carlson Center” in Thursday’s News-Miner. The harbinger of times to come! More than apparent this will come to fruition. Should change the name to “Lets Wreck Fairbanks and our Road System!”
If you have never seen an agenda given the green light from the go or witness a field of crickets remain silent indefinitely, you’re witnessing it now.
Unbelievable the powers that be are letting/facilitating this project with utter disregard of input to the contrary! Why no rail line or mill on site for this project is beyond comprehension and will really ramp up discontent, discord and anger all of which will pale in comparison to any future accidents brought about by this decision... as has been stated by many. Most folks are not against mining, but the method behind the transportation. The nabobs pushing this plan are either completely out of touch with the community and their wishes or in cahoots with the ones pulling the strings. Either way I can only wish them the worst. I can’t wait to share the roads with all these ore hauling trucks; gonna be some kinda fun! Really hope nobody gets killed while this endeavor is running. Should that happen I hope those responsible despair in knowing their transgressions and silence made it so.