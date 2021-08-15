You have permission to edit this article.
Fear without logic drives Covid reactions

To the editor: There are an estimated 74.2 million children under the age of 18 in the United States as of this month in 2021. This number is from the census.gov website. There has been a total of 349 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 as given by the CDC’s own number, since the start of the pandemic. This entire debate is based around fear and only fear. Fear without logic. And there is an obvious glaring lack of basic mathematics in America.

Did you know that according to the CDC, 636 children died in 2018 from car accidents? Did you know that 12,175 children die a year from unintentional injury deaths? Again, this number was pulled from the CDC. Just google it. Diabetes kills around 225 children a year.

Now I have seen several letters to the editor in the past week of people begging those children are masked because of Covid fear. These children are not vectors for transmission that result in mass death. These children are not at risk from Covid-19 by the CDC’s own data.

And if you are worried about the adults, then what happened to personal responsibility? Covid vaccines are available at Fred Meyer for free. I know because I got one. Can’t take the vaccine and still work at school? Then you can wear an N95 mask. We don’t make unreasonable demands, that do not follow logic, on children. We don’t cause unnecessary distraction to developing minds by forcing them to wear masks (which have not been proven by any metric to even work without proper PPE protocol. Remember, you have to throw the mask away, wash your hands, and put on a fresh one every single time you remove it. Sticking it in your pocket doesn’t make it safe, Karen.)

Turn off the news, take a basic math class and go outside. Its going to be OK.

Vincent Baehr

Fairbanks

