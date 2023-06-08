 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Faith communities urge assembly to rethink climate plan

To the editor: To the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, we who have signed below represent a wide variety of faith communities in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. We are calling on Mayor Ward and the Borough Assembly to take the needed action to address the severity of the climate crisis’ impacts on our Interior Alaska community.

The science is clear, the spiritual need is great and good leadership is needed more than ever. As we see climate change increasingly impacting Alaska, we urge you to take action to move our community forward with a strong climate plan, demonstrating your care for all who live in this community.

This letter is authored by Charlotte Basham and Diane Preston with the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition Interfaith Working Group, along with 65 members and faith leaders from Christ Lutheran Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, St. Raphael Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church, Chena Ridge Friends Meeting, First Church of Christ Scientist, Sanskrit Mantra Chanting Group, Baha’is of Alaska, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fairbanks, Intergenerational Arctic Ministries, Fairbanks Baha’i Community, Episcopal Diocese of Alaska, Congregation Or Hatzafon, and Corinthian Baptist Church.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.