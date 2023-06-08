Faith communities urge assembly to rethink climate plan

To the editor: To the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, we who have signed below represent a wide variety of faith communities in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. We are calling on Mayor Ward and the Borough Assembly to take the needed action to address the severity of the climate crisis’ impacts on our Interior Alaska community.
The science is clear, the spiritual need is great and good leadership is needed more than ever. As we see climate change increasingly impacting Alaska, we urge you to take action to move our community forward with a strong climate plan, demonstrating your care for all who live in this community.
The original FNSB Climate Action Committee listened and worked together, in an open and cooperative process, seeking input from a variety of people, including Indigenous leaders, faith-based groups, community and business leaders, and experts in climate sciences, in order to formulate the original Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
We ask you to dig deep in your faith, take courage, and lead our community by restoring the much stronger and bold original version of the plan, as written before the committee change in November 2022.
As faith leaders and people of faith throughout the FNSB, we are concerned about the future of our community. We hope and pray the Assembly will take action and adopt a strong climate plan that will help our community deal with climate change and demonstrate that it cares about its most vulnerable community members. May faith in a healthy world be your guide, to care for our resources, the golden hearts of all in this community, including our most vulnerable members and future generations.
Charlotte Basham and Diane Preston
This letter is authored by Charlotte Basham and Diane Preston with the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition Interfaith Working Group, along with 65 members and faith leaders from Christ Lutheran Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, St. Raphael Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church, Chena Ridge Friends Meeting, First Church of Christ Scientist, Sanskrit Mantra Chanting Group, Baha’is of Alaska, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fairbanks, Intergenerational Arctic Ministries, Fairbanks Baha’i Community, Episcopal Diocese of Alaska, Congregation Or Hatzafon, and Corinthian Baptist Church.