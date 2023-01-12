Fairbanks trail system is under threat

To the editor: One of Fairbanks’ greatest assets is our fabulous trail system, built up over a century by dog mushers, snowmachiners, skiers, bikers, skijorers, hikers, dog walkers and many others.
These trails that crisscross and ring our town mean that huge amounts of the citizenry have access close at hand, bringing so much enjoyment and better mental health to our residents. With oversight from the borough trail commission, Fairbanks trails are a point of pride for our town. This trail system is not only the best in Alaska (sorry Anchorage) but arguably unmatched anywhere in the entire nation.
So why in the world would the new conservative majority on the Borough Assembly led by anti-government zealot Tammie Wilson be attempting to undo the sanctity of our beloved trails? This is a red light flashing. Our unique and beloved trail system is under threat.
If you think, “Oh, they could never get away with this,” think again. The conservatives now have the majority on the assembly. If you are a trail user, you better get off your rear end, get informed and fight for our trails. The assembly will be taking public comment on Ordinance 2022-65. Email the assembly at Assembly@fnsb.gov. They need to hear from you.