Fairbanks trail system is under threat

To the editor: One of Fairbanks’ greatest assets is our fabulous trail system, built up over a century by dog mushers, snowmachiners, skiers, bikers, skijorers, hikers, dog walkers and many others.

These trails that crisscross and ring our town mean that huge amounts of the citizenry have access close at hand, bringing so much enjoyment and better mental health to our residents. With oversight from the borough trail commission, Fairbanks trails are a point of pride for our town. This trail system is not only the best in Alaska (sorry Anchorage) but arguably unmatched anywhere in the entire nation.

