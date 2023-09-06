Fairbanks, the Ore Truck City

To the editor: While we are pondering the impacts of the 82.5 ton Manh Choh ore trucks coming through town (60 trips per day — roughly one trip every 24 minutes, 24/7 for 4-5 years), let us not forget to consider the ore trucks that will also be coming down the Dalton Highway from the Ambler Mining District to the Alaska Railroad yard in central Fairbanks. Total traffic from the Ambler mines during production, including fuel and other supplies, is anticipated to be up to 238 trips per day on the Dalton Highway, all coming through Fairbanks (24/7 for decades). This trucking estimate is four times what is projected coming up from the Manh Choh mine and amounts to about one trip every six minutes. Feel free to verify these facts at tinyurl.com/2crk3fmc (Ambler Road) and tinyurl.com/5mt9bayy (Manh Choh).
We can extend our thanks to AIDEA for their diligent and ongoing work behind the scenes to push through the ill-conceived and logistically flawed Ambler Road proposal. They will effectively change our Golden Heart City to the Ore Truck City, where air and noise pollution, lead dust contamination, road degradation and jeopardized public safety define our town.