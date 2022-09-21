Fairbanks needs Valerie Therrien

To the editor: Valerie Therrien: Born in Hartford, Connecticut, her family later moved near Boston, Massachusetts, to Milton, where she went to an all-girl Catholic high school.
Valerie is smart and brave: BA graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, where she also earned her attorney-at-law degree at a time when few women were in law school.
Valerie is compassionate: Adopted her daughter as a 4-year-old from an orphanage in our sister city of Yakutsk and soon after, her second daughter was born here. Both grown and married, Valerie has two grandchildren. When her mother passed from a brain tumor, she brought her 92-year-old father to live here in Fairbanks. He’s now over 100.
Valerie is an honest lawyer: Upon graduation from Northeastern Law School she moved to Fairbanks in 1977. First working briefly with Mary Nordale and Ed Niewohner, she opened her private practice and still practices family law, adoption services, wills, trusts, estates and foreclosures.
Valerie is a experienced public servant: 12 years on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and nine years on the Fairbanks City Council. She knows balancing our town’s budget and priorities are vital. As mayor, Valerie will lead our city government to work together.