Fairbanks needs Barbra Haney

To the editor: When we go and vote on Oct. 4, I urge Fairbanks and surrounding areas to vote for Barbra Haney for Borough Assembly Seat I.

Ms. Haney is a proven leader throughout her 30 years living in the borough. As a mom and grandmother, she has common-sense policies and ideas to keep the borough residents safe and having a degree in economics she has common-sense policies to balance the budget.

