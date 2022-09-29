Fairbanks needs Barbra Haney

To the editor: When we go and vote on Oct. 4, I urge Fairbanks and surrounding areas to vote for Barbra Haney for Borough Assembly Seat I.
Ms. Haney is a proven leader throughout her 30 years living in the borough. As a mom and grandmother, she has common-sense policies and ideas to keep the borough residents safe and having a degree in economics she has common-sense policies to balance the budget.
The tax cap is the No. 1 reason I support Ms. Haney. Ms. Haney supports keeping and supporting the tax cap because if we do away with the tax cap it will be detrimental to a lot of borough residents because they can barely afford to pay their taxes because of outrageously high borough assessments and taxes.
She also supports adding options to the roads commission so they can address road management. She believes in property rights. She stands for strong and efficient property rights, and she stands for keeping the federal government off your lands.
And lastly, please rally your friends and family to go and vote for Barbra on Oct. 4th if you want to bring common sense back to politics.