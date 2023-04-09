Fairbanks has a travel destination future

To the editor: Mayor David Pruhs’s scheme to steal the Fairbanks bed tax money (Ordinance No. 6239) is a bad idea. The current plan to dedicate most of the money to market Fairbanks is solid — and it’s paying big dividends.
Pruhs’s plan to divert funds away from the marketing effort will diminish Fairbanks’s hard-won spot at the top of winter-tourism marketing in the U.S. and the world.
For more than 20 years the bed taxes, paid by visitors like me, have been dedicated to promoting Fairbanks to other visitors, as well as to groups and conventions. I’ve witnessed Fairbanks invent an entire industry based on watching the northern lights. It’s become the foundation for an entirely new segment of the visitor industry, centered on winter tourism. This is where an organization like Explore Fairbanks can really shine.
Here in the “southern kingdom” of Anchorage, we have a similar plan where bed tax revenues are allotted to our local destination marketing organization (DMO) to attract more visitors and conventions.
Ironically, Visit Anchorage is headed by a Fairbanksan, Julie Saupe. Julie and her team work tirelessly to attract new visitors, including conventions to fill our two downtown venues.
Recently, Anchorage hosted an international convention called Arctic Encounter which included 1,000 attendees from around the Arctic. Together, they stayed at hotels, ate meals and shared beverages in restaurants and went on a number of tours and excursions. This is in March and April — typically “off season” for the traditional summer cruise/tour season. That’s big money for Alaskan hospitality professionals — and for bed tax receipts.
These conventions don’t happen by accident. They are the result of multi-year efforts by Visit Anchorage and host organizations.
Fairbanks has a bright future ahead in tourism marketing, thanks to the consistent efforts of Explore Fairbanks and its members.
Pruhs’s scheme to misappropriate funds dedicated to tourism marketing is a brash, ill-advised raid on a sustainable mechanism to promote Fairbanks’s growing tourism industry now and into the future.
Scott McMurren is publisher of Alaska Travelgram.