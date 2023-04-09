 Skip to main content
Fairbanks has a travel destination future

To the editor: Mayor David Pruhs’s scheme to steal the Fairbanks bed tax money (Ordinance No. 6239) is a bad idea. The current plan to dedicate most of the money to market Fairbanks is solid — and it’s paying big dividends.

Pruhs’s plan to divert funds away from the marketing effort will diminish Fairbanks’s hard-won spot at the top of winter-tourism marketing in the U.S. and the world.

Scott McMurren is publisher of Alaska Travelgram.

