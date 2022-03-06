 Skip to main content
Fairbanks gives a warm winter welcome

To the editor: On Feb. 22, Explore Fairbanks welcomed 40 members of the Western Chapter of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) for our annual meeting. We were treated to the best of Fairbanks in winter: dog mushing, ice sculptures, walking with reindeer, three fabulous museums, Chena Hot Springs, good aurora viewing and much more. Members enjoyed the week of Fairbanks experiences from our base at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, where Jay Ramras and his staff took excellent care of our group.

Now it’s our turn, as members return home to write stories, publish photos and extoll the many virtues of Fairbanks in winter to our various publications. We appreciate all that Explore Fairbanks did to provide our journalists and photographers with a memorable week. Thank you Fairbanks for your warm welcome!

Eric Lindberg, Western chapter chair

of the Society of American Travel Writers

Nevada City, California

Eric Lindberg is the Western chapter chair of the Society of American Travel Writers.

