To the editor: Did you know there are more species of fungi than plants and animals combined? Fungi can help humanity and the environment in so many ways.
Fungi are used as medicine, and new compounds are being discovered all the time. Did you know only 5% of fungi are known to science? Fungi can clean up oil spills, purify watersheds and metabolize radiation. Now that’s eco-friendly.
Fungi are a potent solution to food security issues. They are one of the cheapest yet most nutritious forms of protein on the planet, can be cultivated ethically and with very little impact on the environment. Fungi can turn local waste products into building materials and other materials, providing eco-friendly, insulative and fire-resistant products. Now you see why we want to celebrate and educate with the first annual Fairbanks Fungi Festival. The festival will occur Sunday, August 28, at Ester Community Park. There will be presentations, workshops, music and vendors. We hope to see you there.
This will be our first year, and we want to make this event free to the public so everyone can learn about the potential and opportunities associated with fungi.
If you would like to support this project check out our Kickstarter. Just Google search “Kickstarter Fairbanks Fungi Festival.” There is no minimum donation requested — everything helps. This is truly a community event.
We are also accepting physical donations (small gifts, gift cards, etc.) that can be given away as prizes for our donation raffle during the event. Thanks for all you do to make Fairbanks a vibrant community. Mush love!
Callen Christensen
Fairbanks