 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbanks Fungi Festival!

  • Comments

To the editor: Did you know there are more species of fungi than plants and animals combined? Fungi can help humanity and the environment in so many ways.

Fungi are used as medicine, and new compounds are being discovered all the time. Did you know only 5% of fungi are known to science? Fungi can clean up oil spills, purify watersheds and metabolize radiation. Now that’s eco-friendly.

Fungi are a potent solution to food security issues. They are one of the cheapest yet most nutritious forms of protein on the planet, can be cultivated ethically and with very little impact on the environment. Fungi can turn local waste products into building materials and other materials, providing eco-friendly, insulative and fire-resistant products. Now you see why we want to celebrate and educate with the first annual Fairbanks Fungi Festival. The festival will occur Sunday, August 28, at Ester Community Park. There will be presentations, workshops, music and vendors. We hope to see you there.

This will be our first year, and we want to make this event free to the public so everyone can learn about the potential and opportunities associated with fungi.

If you would like to support this project check out our Kickstarter. Just Google search “Kickstarter Fairbanks Fungi Festival.” There is no minimum donation requested — everything helps. This is truly a community event.

We are also accepting physical donations (small gifts, gift cards, etc.) that can be given away as prizes for our donation raffle during the event. Thanks for all you do to make Fairbanks a vibrant community. Mush love!

Callen Christensen

Fairbanks

For more information, contact Callen Christensen at 907-347-4989 or fairbanksfungifestival@gmail.com. For immediate donations, you can Venmo @chagacoop. The Kickstarter website is www.kickstarter.com/profile/fairbanksfungifest.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.