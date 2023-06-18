Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaption Plan was mishandled

To the editor: I would like to express my dismay regarding the efforts of a few on the Borough Assembly to dismantle the hard work, consultative and public process of the original committee appointed to listen and work together to formulate the Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaption Plan.
The original committee engaged in a two-year process of open listening, working with a wide variety of people. Consulting with scientists and climate experts, as well as seeking input from native, spiritual, community and business leaders willing to share their concerns, insights, solutions and visions. Sadly, one of Mr. Lojewski’s first acts on becoming the presiding officer of the Borough Assembly was to replace the original committee with his own. Unsurprisingly, they proceeded to dismantle the very public, comprehensive and inclusive process of the original committee and to do so behind closed doors.