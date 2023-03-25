Fairbanks as a desirable destination

To the editor: Anyone else excited for the up and coming renovations of downtown? We all should be. If you haven’t noticed, downtown Fairbanks, Alaska, is an untapped market.
Alaska has become one of the most lucrative tourist destinations attracting people from around the world to see the many wonders of our state.
As locals, it is our duty to provide adequate accommodations for our guests. We must also incorporate sustainability into our municipality to meet the standards the our visitors. One example of sustainability is to install public recycling receptacles in places of ease and convenience.
We can become the northernmost American city who is enlightened by the requirements future. Good luck to the city planners in making sound infrastructure modifications to our Golden Heart City.